1. Off-season moves
Ins
Michael Bell (2021), Kane Bradley (Wests Tigers, 2022), Lachlan Burr (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Heilum Luki (2021), Jeremiah Nanai (2021), Griffin Neame (2021)
Outs
John Asiata (Brisbane Broncos), Gavin Cooper (retired), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Dan Russell (released), Tukimihia Simpkins (Wests Tigers), Garrett Smith (Newcastle Knights)
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Lachlan Burr of the Warriors scores a try during the round 25 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the New Zealand Warriors at GIO Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)