NRL Rd 4 - Cowboys v Sharks
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Francis Molo of the Cowboys looks on during the round four NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Cronulla Sharks at QCB Stadium on June 06, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
1. Off-season moves

Ins

Michael Bell (2021), Kane Bradley (Wests Tigers, 2022), Lachlan Burr (New Zealand Warriors, 2022), Heilum Luki (2021), Jeremiah Nanai (2021), Griffin Neame (2021)

Outs

John Asiata (Brisbane Broncos), Gavin Cooper (retired), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Dan Russell (released), Tukimihia Simpkins (Wests Tigers), Garrett Smith (Newcastle Knights)
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Lachlan Burr of the Warriors scores a try during the round 25 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the New Zealand Warriors at GIO Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
