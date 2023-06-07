Wiremu Greig's 2023 season is potentially over after the forward underwent surgery on a Lisfranc injury.

The front-rower last appeared in Round 13 against the Cowboys and has become one of the breakout players of the NRL this season.

After only playing between 10-30 minutes per game at the start of the season, the New Zealand-born forward has stood up in the absence of several key players. This saw Greig play 47 and 50 minutes in his past two games.

While Greig's recovery time is undetermined at this point, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

In the past, players who have undergone surgery on a Lisfranc injury have been usually unavailable for three to five months. This was seen in 2021 when Cowboy Reuben Cotter missed 14-16 weeks after requiring surgery on the same injury.

The Cowboys expect Reuben Cotter to miss 14-16 weeks after requiring surgery on a Lisfranc injury. Such a vital part of the foot & one of the toughest rehabs, has a variable recovery time (usually 3-5 months). Can have hampered performance on return as well. Past recovery times: pic.twitter.com/2m3zepc6QV — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 23, 2021

The Eels have also provided injury updates on four other forwards at the club. Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been named to return this round from a groin injury, however, his fitness will be monitored throughout the week and could be a late omission from the squad.

Joe Ofahengaue and Ryan Matterson are expected to return for Round 16 after the duo were sidelined with calf injuries, while Shaun Lane is slowly returning from a hamstring injury and could return from Round 18 onwards.