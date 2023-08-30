New Zealand Warriors playmaker Luke Metcalf will no longer participate in the remainder of the season after he ruled himself out with a hamstring injury.

Metcalf has been a prominent figure in the Warriors line-up since being called up in Round 13 alongside Shaun Johnson in the halves. Since being called up, he has not failed to miss a single game and earned ten victories in his 12 appearances for the club this season.

Joining on a minimum deal from the Cronulla Sharks, Metcalf was initially signed as a backup five-eighth under Ronald Volkman and Te Maire Martin but slowly transitioned into becoming a mainstay in the first-grade team.

During this, he has scored six tries, provided three try assists and six line-break assists and ran 981 total running metres while still making 207 tackles at an above 85 per cent efficiency rating.

"Not the way I wanted my year to end," he posted on his social media via News Hub.

"Just getting started though."

Warriors coach Andrew Webster echoed in on the issue, revealing how gutted he is to have Metcalf miss the finals and take no more part in the season.

“I'm gutted for him and gutted for the team. He's done a terrific job and was growing in confidence,” Webster said.

“The experience he's had this year is only going to hold him in good stead.”

After making a triumphant return through the NSW Cup last week, Te Maire Martin is the apparent first-choice to replace Metcalf for the finals series. The 24-year-old has been recovering from a broken leg he sustained in April earlier this year.