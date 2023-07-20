Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker has likely played his last game this season, with scans indicating he has suffered a sprain to his ACL.

Dropped in Round 7 to the NSW Cup due to the club's disappointing start, he suffered an unfortunate knee injury playing in reserve grade. Although it was hoped he would be back in three or four weeks after sustaining the injury, it is now not the case.

Per The Courier Mail, Walker will see a specialist on Monday to determine whether or not he will play again this season. However, at the moment, it is seen at long odds he will feature again this season for the Roosters.

While Trent Robinson's history has shown him to take no risks with the younger players in his squad, Walker has not given up hope on returning.

But, there are reportedly fears that his current ACL sprain injury may turn into a full ACL tear, which would see him miss a lot more weeks and would require surgery and a nine-month recovery period.

"I don't know if it's going to be one week or four weeks," Robinson said last week after the sides's 30-16 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

"He's training and he's close, but it just keeps niggling. It's not an injury you're going to muck around with, the ACL, so we want it to be right.

"We're a little bit frustrated but we're also not going to take a risk there."