Injury-plagued Rabbitohs centre Braidon Burns has suffered another devastating season-ending injury, dislocating his kneecap in Souths’ win over Canterbury.

The 23-year-old went down late in Sunday’s clash, with coach Wayne Bennett confirming post-match it would likely rule him out for the rest of the season.

“He’s dislocated his knee cap so he’ll probably be gone for the season,” Bennett told NRL Media.

“It’s the last three or four years I understand, I think he’s finished each season with different leg injuries.”

“He’s a 10/10 bloke who tries his hardest for you, he’s great to have around the club. So it is hard but it’s the game we play and the risk you take.

“We’ve all spoken to him. You don’t know what to say. You feel his pain and you can’t do anything for him, that’s what it is but it doesn’t make it easy. On him or the coaching staff.”

Burns has played just 31 games across four seasons, spending much more time on the sidelines than on the field.