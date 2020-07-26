Chris Randell is the last hooker left standing for Newcastle after Andrew McCullough and Connor Watson suffered serious injuries against the Bulldogs.

The Knights confirmed McCullough and Watson will miss the remainder of the season after the duo were injured in the Knights’ 18-12 loss to the Bulldogs.

In miserable conditions, McCullough suffered a hamstring injury, while Watson injured his Achilles.

“Andrew’s ripped his hamstring off the bone,” coach Adam O’Brien said.

“Connor’s a ruptured Achilles. Both gone for the year.”

Newcastle are already without star No.9 recruit Jayden Brailey, who is completing his recovery from an ACL rupture, meaning Randell is their only available hooker.

Kurt Mann is another option as he moved to the hooker position during the game.