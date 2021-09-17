A rare off night from Tom Trbojevic kept websites and newspapers busy for the past week, but his and Manly's 58-point turnaround has rewritten history as the maroon and whites marched to a preliminary showdown with South Sydney.
Home Latest News Sea Eagles v Roosters Match Highlights | Finals Week 2, 2021
