The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly on the verge of signing out of favour North Queensland Cowboys' forward Ben Condon.

Condon has struggled for game time with the Cowboys, and while he showed some impressive form at the back end of 2021 in 11 matches, he didn't make it onto the NRL field in 2022, serving as 18th man on two occasions.

It came as he fell behind Heilum Luki and Jeremiah Nanai to begin with, but then had Tom Gilbert also shift into the second row ahead of him, as well as the eventual arrival mid-season of Luciano Leilua.

While Gilbert exits for the Dolphins in 2023, it still leaves Condon out of the best 17 behind Luki, who will return from an ACL injury, Leilua and the Queensland Origin boom debutant Nanai.

News Corp are now reporting that Condon is on the radar for the Sea Eagles, who themselves are looking to increase depth in the second row.

The move, which is likely to happen in the coming weeks, would see Condon instantly fight for a spot in the 17 on the Northern Beaches, where Des Hasler is looking to turn things around after a miserable campaign.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed the departure of Andrew Davey this season, while Josh Schuster will be set for a fulltime move into the halves.

That comes with Ethan Bullemor also reportedly weighing up an early retirement to move into the finance sector, and despite the arrival of Kelma Tuilagi from the Tigers, will leave the Sea Eagles short in the second row.

Condon also brings added bonus, being able to play in the middle third after shifting there during the second half of the 2022 season at QLD Cup level while playing with the Mackay Cutters.

Condon is a former Queensland under-20s representative.