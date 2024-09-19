The Manly Sea Eagles will reportedly move to lock down Anthony Seibold on a new contract after he guided the club to the finals this year.

Seibold has, at times, had a rocky stint in charge of the Sea Eagles, and it was believed at one point earlier this season he was in danger of losing his job if he couldn't turn things around.

That came after the side had dropped to being a side looking like they'd be unlikely to make the finals this year, as well as finishing 12th in Seibold's first season in charge last year.

Manly were believed to be attempting a patient approach with Seibold though given he had taken over the club after the end of Des Hasler's time in charge.

But the Sea Eagles held onto their finals spot, and then strengthened their position with a knock out win away from home over the Canterbury Bulldogs last Sunday in front of over 50,000 fans at Homebush.

That will see Manly clash with the Sydney Roosters this weekend, and the club's stability moving forward is the next step for the board, with News Corp reporting a new contract will be offered at the conclusion of Manly's campaign this year.

That is likely to see the coach recommit for a further two years - he's already locked in until the end of 2025 - and means he won't leave the Northern Beaches until at least the end of 2027.

All being equal, Seibold is likely to have his new deal locked in prior to the club returning for pre-season training in November.

A new deal will give the club greater clarity on player movements, with the Sea Eagles gearing up for a period of transition in the coming years.

Daly Cherry-Evans will almost certainly retire before the end of any new deal negotiated with Seibold, while there are further question marks over the club's salary cap.

Manly have attempted to publically squash the rumours they are in salary cap strife, but there is little doubt they have a number of big-money deals at the top end of their salary cap, with Cherry-Evans joined by the likes of Tom and Jake Trbojevic and Haumole Olakau'atu, with a host of youngsters also set to be due for upgrades in the coming seasons.