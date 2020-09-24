Following Addin Fonua-Blake quitting the Sea Eagles to join the Warriors, Manly are expected to extend the contract of his long-term replacement Taniela Paseka, per Fox Sports.

It’s understood the 22-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal with the Sea Eagles.

Paseka has featured 17 times this season, with his improvement being one of the few bright lights for Des Hasler’s men.

The Sea Eagles moved quickly to lock him down for the next three years given he comes off contract on November 1.

Paseka stands tall at 197cm and weighs in at 123kg, previously signed from the Wests Tigers in 2017 while he attracted interest from NFL side the Indianapolis Colts last year.

However, rather than gambling on trying to win a spot in the International Pathway program, Paseka stayed with Manly which has paid off and will be given a contract extension.