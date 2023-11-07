The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly struck to land the signing of Baily Hodgson for 2024.

The Englishman moved to the NRL ahead of the 2021 season, having debuted as a youngster for the Castleford Tigers in the Super League the season prior.

His three seasons in Australia with the Newcastle Knights, however, have been regularly interrupted by injury, and as a result, he was unable to find his way onto the NRL field during the three seasons he spent in the Hunter.

It was confirmed at the Knights' end-of-season awards night that he would be among the club's departures at the end of a 2023 campaign which saw the Knights surprise to make a semi-final, which they lost to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

It is now being reported by News Corp and the Hull Daily Mail that Hodgson, instead of looking for a way out back to England, will remain in Australia having signed a supplementary (formerly known as development) deal with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Able to play fullback and centre, Hodgson impressed during his 11 games in the NSW Cup in 2023 but struggled to stay on the field again with more injuries hampering his progress.

The 21-year-old's shift to Manly will see him link up with Anthony Seibold's squad who could be looking for more options in the outside backs.

While Tom Trbojevic has an iron grip on the club's number one jersey, he has been injury-prone in recent times, which has forced winger Reuben Garrick to play fullback.

That could then become a way for Hodgson into the side at the back, while centres Brad Parker and Tolutau Koula also have little in the way of backup following Morgan Harper's exit from the club, although it's unclear whether Ben Trbojevic is favoured at centre or second-row.

A supplementary deal for the Englishman means he would be unable to play in the NRL until Round 11 unless the club apply for special dispensation.