The Manly Sea Eagles have re-signed promising youngster Cade Cust to a new two-year deal, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

After playing a key role in the Sea Eagles’ 2017 NYC premiership win, Cust made his debut for the first grade team in 2019.

The half has played 13 games in 2020, scoring six tries during this time.

Cust said he is excited to re-sign with the Sea Eagles and looks forward to the future with the club.

“I’m really excited to have secured my immediate future at the Sea Eagles,’’ Cust told the club website.

“This club has believed in me since I first arrived here from Scone at the age of 15. To be able to come through their junior rep programs, win an NYC premiership, and to now play first grade at Manly, means so much to me.

“I look forward to developing my game further under Coach Des Hasler and the quality players we have here.”