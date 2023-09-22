Manly has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with utility Brad Parker, a deal set to keep the local junior a Brookvale until the end of 2025.

Having made his Sea Eagles debut during the 2016 season, Parker's recommitment will see him bring up a decade of service by the end of the new deal.

Adept at playing multiple roles, most recently at centre, the bearded Manly Christian Brothers junior has become a beacon in Anthony Seibold's side, providing stability, leadership, and strength in the line.

“The thing I like about Brad is his toughness and his consistency,'' Seibold said of Parker in a club-released statement.

“The way he plays, he is the best advertisement for that Manly mentality we talk about.

“We are looking at playing Brad as a bit more of a utility player. We think that he can play back-row and centre.

“Brad is just a tough competitor and a good defender. You just know what you are going to get from him.”

Parker has laced the boots on 19 occasions throughout the course of the 2023 season, completing 219 tackles and crossing the chalk on five occasions.