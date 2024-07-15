The NRL's match review committee have handed down two charges from Sunday's Round 19 clash, with both Manly Sea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu and Newcastle Knights half Jackson Hastings avoiding suspensions.

In a game that saw the Sea Eagles run out heavy winners over the struggling Newcastle outfit, Olakau'atu and Hastings were both hit with Grade 1 charges for offences committed during the game.

The Manly second-rower wasn't penalised, placed on report or sin binned for a shoulder charge, but the match review committee found a shot on Newcastle forward Mat Croker.

His Grade 1 charge, which is a second offence on his record, will see him pay a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-match suspension by going to the judiciary.

It's likely the forward, who is part of the New South Wales Blues' wider squad for Game 3 after playing off the bench in Game 1 and 2, will accept the plea.

Hastings, on the other hand, was pinged for dangerous contact on Reuben Garrick in the 52nd minute. The Grade 1 charge, which is a second offence on his record, will see him pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or risk $2500 if he fights and loses.

Hastings was placed on report for another incident five minutes later, but not charged for that incident.

Daniel Saifiti and Nathan Brown were also placed on report during the game, but the match review committee didn't charge either player.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearing to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL headquarters in Sydney.