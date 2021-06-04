Following an 18-10 loss to the Newcastle Knights, Sea Eagles forward Sean Keppie was hit with threats over social media.

The messages, which were sent via Instagram, contained copious amounts of foul language and threats not only aimed at Keppie but towards his wife and mother.

Without hesitation Keppie reported the distasteful messages to the NRL and police.

Soon after the threats were made and reported, the police launched a full investigation.

“On 30 May, a 23-year-old man made a report to police after allegedly receiving threats via social media,” a spokeswoman said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“An investigation into the threats are continuing.”

Additionally it didn’t take long for Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphrey’s to jump to the forward’s defence.

“The comments were disgraceful and Sean was keen to make a stand,” Humphreys said.

“We totally support him in doing so. The police have been great and are investigating. Hopefully those responsible will be held to account for their actions.”

Keppie will not feature for the Sea Eagles until June 20 when manly travel to the Gold Coast to face the Titans as he misses their Round 14 clash against North Queensland through suspension.

SEAN KEPPIE

Prop Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 87

All Run Metres 0.1

Tries 1.1

Tackle Breaks

Sin-binned for a high tackle against the Knights, which subsequently ended in a one match suspension, Keppie put his hand up admitting that mistakes were made on the field, however the comments made were completely out of line.

“I’m the first to admit if I make a mistake on the field,” Keppie wrote.

“I’ll take responsibility but I won’t stand for this. For me and the whole playing group, nothing we do warrants this or makes it acceptable.”