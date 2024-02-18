Toafofoa Sipley has accepted an early guilty plea after he was cited with a Grade 2 Crusher Tackle charge on Dominic Young by the Match Review Committee.

This was confirmed by the club, and he will now miss the first three weeks of the 2024 NRL season, including the season-opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred in the 53rd minute in the game against the Roosters on Saturday afternoon and caused flyer Dominic Young to be hospitalised and reportedly miss the club's Round 1 game if not more.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles prop Toff Sipley has accepted an early guilty plea for a grade two crusher tackle charge from Saturday's Pre-Season Challenge," a statement from the Sea Eagles read.

Manly are scheduled to face South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta for their opening three games of the home and away season, with their opening match taking place in Las Vegas.

The three-game ban means Sipley is next available to face St George Illawarra Dragons in late March.