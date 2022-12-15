The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the extent of the hamstring injury suffered by fullback Tom Trbojevic at training yesterday, with the star custodian set for another extended spell on the sideline.

But thankfully for Trbojevic, Anthony Seibold and Manly fans alike, the news means that Trbojevic will still be fully fit come Round 1 of the 2023 NRL season.

An MRI scan on Trbojevic's hamstring has confirmed a Grade 2 hamstring strain (partial tear), with an expected recovery period of 6-8 weeks pending rehabilitation requirements, meaning he should be fit to return just weeks before their Round 1 clash at home against the new-look Bulldogs.

But as noted by respected voice NRL Physio, this will also increase the risk of recurrence heading into the new season.

Scans confirm a grade 2 hamstring strain (partial tear) for Tom Trbojevic. Manly expect a 6-8 week recovery, which is the usual timeframe. Provided no rehab setbacks will be fit for Round 1, but recurrence risk the main concern heading into the season pic.twitter.com/yh4rq1QIiV — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 15, 2022

It continues a luckless run for Trbojevic over recent campaigns, with the star custodian playing just 44 games since the start of the 2019 campaign, at a stunning 11 games per season thanks to a number of varying injuries.

Impressively, Trbojevic has still maintained a higher scoring rate than any other fullback in the NRL - including James Tedesco - in that same period.