The Penrith Panthers have officially re-signed Scott Sorensen on a three-year extension.

The new deal will lock the forward, who is able to play in both the middle and on the edge, until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Previously spending time with the Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders, Sorensen has found his best form at the Panthers, making his debut for New Zealand at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Notching up 94 NRL matches to date, he will head past the hundred mark this season and is currently enjoying a prolonged run in the starting 17 for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Part of the back-to-back premiers, there was plenty of speculation in recent times that Sorensen might have been exiting to take up an increased deal with a rival club, but he has ultimately elected to stay at the club where he has effectively become a large part of the replacement plan this year for Viliame Kikau, who joined the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 30-year-old New Zealand representative said he is excited to be continuing his time at the Panthers.

“This club gave me an opportunity in 2021 and I am over the moon to be continuing my journey here at Panthers,” Sorensen said.

“I know I wouldn't be in this position without Ivan Cleary, the incredible staff and of course my teammates.

“I love this club – it's a very special place to be. To secure my and my family's future here at Penrith means the world.”

The new deal - taking in another three seasons - could see Sorensen approaching 200 NRL games by the time it concludes if he stays fit.