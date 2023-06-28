After Luke Brooks signed a four-year contract with Manly for the end of the season, there are many possibilities that the Tigers could recruit.

Next season, the Wests Tigers only have one playmaker signed: the injured Adam Doueihi. Set to miss most of the season, it has backed the club into a corner as they currently don't have a fit halves player on their 2024 roster.

Speaking on SEN, rugby league icons Scott Sattler and Mat Rogers revealed the player they would back the club to pursue.

That player is Michael Morgan.

A 2015 NRL premiership winner with the North Queensland Cowboys and representative of both Australia and Queensland, he hasn't played since announcing his immediate retirement in 2021 due to an injured shoulder.

However, both Sattler and Rogers believe he is the right player the Wests Tigers should go after.

Rogers: “Michael Morgan, (he should) get fit, he would be a revelation.

Sattler: “He's 31, he's had two years (off), he's had no contact.

Rogers: “Yep, he'd be healed up, get him training now for next year, he'll be amazing, imagine getting him there, he's got three or four years of good footy left in him.

Sattler: “He knows what it takes to be a winner and they sort of lacked that leadership at the club, so they'll get a genuine leader.

“But also, like you said with sports science these days and recovery, and rehabilitation, you're not asking a guy like Michael Morgan to play 27 games in a season.

“You may want to get (him) to 20 games and it's enough to register him for the finals and that's when those players go to another level, I like it.”