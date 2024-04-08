An NRL team is reportedly in talks with ex-Wests Tigers recruitment manager Scott Fulton about bringing him to the club.

Fulton abruptly left the Wests Tigers at the beginning of the year after being brought in by Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis having previously been a long-term off-field figure at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Pivotal in the signing of brothers Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu to the Wests Tigers, he was behind the recruitment of Josh Schuster, Jason Saab, Tolutau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu at the Manly Sea Eagles.

Scott Fulton is now locked in talks to join the St George Illawarra Dragons in recruitment as the club continue to rebuild and make mass changes, per News Corp.

The son of Immortal Bob Fulton and father of Zac Fulton, Scott has been a key figure off the field in the recruitment area after 49 first-grade appearances and four points for the Manly Sea Eagles between 1993 and 1999.

“It's disappointing because I had such high hopes for the Wests Tigers and the direction we were heading in with recruitment,” Fulton told The Daily Telegraph earlier this year after departing the Tigers.

“But I really enjoyed my time under the previous management and what we were able to achieve in a short period.

“These things happen in rugby league and we'll move on and look for the next opportunity.

"I wish the club all the best.”