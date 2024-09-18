South Sydney have confirmed the acquisition of former Manly utility Josh Schuster for the 2025 season.

Schuster departed the Sea Eagles three years before the end of his contract at Brookvale, having been granted an immediate release to explore opportunities elsewhere in April.

The 23-year-old played 50 games for Manly across five seasons with the club, having made his debut in 2020, and also is a one-time Samoan representative on the international stage.

Capable of playing a multitude of positions, Schuster's move to the Rabbitohs has been confirmed ahead of Wayne Bennett's first season back at Redfern.

“We think a comeback to the NRL with our club will be just what Josh needs to get his career back on track,” Rabbitohs football boss Mark Ellison said in a statement.

“We're confident that he can use this second opportunity at NRL level, at a new club with new coaches, new teammates and renewed expectations, to resume his NRL career and achieve his and the team's goals.

"We're looking forward to Josh joining us for the 2025 pre-season as he gets ready for a new start next season in the red and green of South Sydney."

Schuster's switch to the Bunnies follows the recent signings of Euan Aitken (The Dolphins, 2027), Lewis Dodd (St Helens Saints, 2027), Lachlan Hubner (The Dolphins, 2026) and Jamie Humphreys (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026)

South Sydney will be without veterans Thomas Burgess (Huddersfield Giants) and Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons) for next year following their confirmed departures.