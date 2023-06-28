After signing a reported three-year contract extension with the Manly Sea Eagles, Josh Schuster's goal is to put on the NSW Blues jersey one day.

Yet to play in the State of Origin arena, the current five-eighth of Manly is not unfamiliar with the representative level, having represented New South Wales in his junior years.

Now, Josh Schuster is wanting to play in the same New South Wales jersey but for the senior side.

“I want to be consistent, I want to play for NSW in the future,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald about his Origin ambitions.

“It would mean the world to me, playing Origin is the pinnacle.

"Being a young kid and watching Origin, especially playing in the Origin pathways and getting to experience what it's about, that's definitely one of my main goals in the future.”

However, before he gets a chance to represent his state, he is looking to find consistency in his football at club level.

"You get found out very easily, playing first grade every week is very hard,” he added.

“I need to find consistency in my game and that will go a long way in making me a better footy player.”

Schuster will run out with his Manly Sea Eagles teammates against the Sydney Roosters this weekend.