Panthers winger Brian To’o underwent scans after hurting his ankle last weekend.

The 21-year old was diagnosed with a grade three syndesmosis injury in his left ankle.

The Panther are yet to reveal what course of action they will take to help To’o recover from the injury, with surgery being a possible option.

To’o is set to receive specialist medical advice in the coming days but the injury is expected to keep him sidelined for up to two months.