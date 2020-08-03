Scans have revealed the severity of Panthers winger Charlie Staines’ hamstring injury.
Staines suffered the injury as he touched down for his second try in Saturday’s win over Manly.
He has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks.
The 19-year-old’s replacement to face Canberra will be revealed when their squad is named on Tuesday.
