Sonny Bill Williams has hit out at reports suggesting he's pulling strings in Payne Haas' decision making.

Haas made headlines after requesting a release from the Broncos over two years prior to the expiry of his current contract, only to withdraw that request less than a week later.

The saga has sparked interest from rival clubs across the competition, with Haas' management looking to land a more lucrative deal for his client, who is seen as one of the top forwards in the NRL.

Haas is understood to be earning close to $750,00 this season, and will add an extra $50,000 each year for the final two terms of his deal.

While the fee places Haas among the top echelon of earners for his positon, it is understood that the new demand is seeking a rise to the vicinity of seven figures per season for the 22-year-old.

Some attention from the media turned to Williams, a close friend of Haas, when the shock request arose.

Williams infamously departed Canterbury after a fallout with the Bulldogs in a matter relating to his contract, with the All Blacks great venturing to rugby in 2008.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Williams was bemused his name had been mentioned in Haas' situation at Red Hill, with the 36-year-old only expressing his support for the Broncos young gun.

"I find it quite amusing that I am being painted as the person telling Payne to break his contract," he said,

"I want to make it very clear. I support Payne in everything and anything he wants to do in his career decisions or in any direction he decides to go in.

"He has a direct line to me when he wants to discuss his future, his faith and his family. Payne is my brother and I have his back and his best interests at the very front of my mind. But I have not instructed him to do anything. He's his own man and people need to respect him for that.

"To say otherwise is an insult to him, and there is a lot more to Payne than people know. The commentary regarding Payne from certain uninformed elements of the media – and when I say uninformed, I ask, have they spoken to Payne? – is based on the interest of their paymasters. It would be nice if they formed their views after speaking to those they are talking about.