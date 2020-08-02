Could Sonny Bill Williams make a remarkable return to the Bulldogs in 2021, 12 years after he left the club?

The Laundy family, who’s Laundy hotels are the new shirt sponsors for the Bulldogs are interested in bringing Willaims back to the club.

Stu Laundy told The Sydney Morning Herald that his family want to have an involvement at the Bulldogs and believes his father can have a big role in luring players to the club.

“We are not dumb money,’’ Stu Laundy told The Sydney Morning Herald.

‘‘We want an involvement in the club. I see my dad, Arthur, having a role like Nick Politis at the Roosters — a wise man who can help with a football team that he loves.’’

Williams will link up with the Roosters for the remainder of the season after Toronto removed themselves from the Super League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old played 73 games for the Bulldogs before leaving the club to join Toulon in a controversial mid-season exit.