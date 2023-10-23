Samoan coach Ben Gardiner has made an impassioned plea to the NRL to schedule more Test matches by bringing back the mid-year international window.

The mid-year international break used to feature on the weekend of State of Origin 2, however, the expansion to 17 teams required extra rounds and the expulsion of Sunday night Origin.

It means the chance for mid-year internationals disappeared, and new Samoan head coach Ben Gardiner, speaking after his side's heavy loss to New Zealand in Auckland on the weekend, said the loss of regular internationals has impacted the nation.

“For us, we need test matches,” Gardiner said in his post match press conference.

“Whatever the NRL decides to do, they decide to do as I don't make those decisions but from our point of view we want to play Test matches.

“We've had an opportunity for a number of our guys to play two Test matches now, well we need more of those so we can build up that experience so when we go up against a side like Australia or New Zealand who have guys with 15-20 Test matches under their belt, that's how we start to compete with those teams.”

The International Rugby League have taken steps to rectify the international calendar, bringing in a more permanent calendar which will include Pacific tri-series and tours of England or home series against England each year.

Samoa are predicted to head to England next year, while they will also likely be part of a joint Pacific Nations bid to host the 2026 Rugby League World Cup that has been slated for the southern hemisphere after France abandoned hosting the tournament that was originally set for 2025.