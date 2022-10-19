Matt Parish has added former NRL stars Ken Sio and Timoteo Lafai to his Samoan squad for the remainder of their World Cup campaign.

The taste of defeat at the hands of England in the World Cup curtain raiser was made even more painful after Samoa lost both Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and half Tyrone May to injury for the remainder of the tournament.

This gap in the Samoan backline has given Sio and Lafai, both experienced NRL and Super League competitors, the opportunity to represent their country of origin.

Ken Sio and Tim Lafai have been added to the Samoan squad ahead of their second #RLWC2021 fixture. A huge congratulations on a well-deserved call-up, lads! 👏 💪 #TogetherStronger | 🔴👹 pic.twitter.com/sz4LDKIGFM — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) October 19, 2022

Sio debuted in the NRL for Parramatta back in 2011 and has made 98 appearances in Australia's top-grade competition for the Eels and Newcastle Knights.

An appearance in this year's World Cup would mark the 31-year-olds first international call-up.

Meanwhile, the Samoan-born Lafai has been in and around Parish's squad since 2013, playing 13 times in the blue and white for a tally of three tries and seven conversions.

He brings 170 games worth of NRL experience across careers with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Both players currently represent the Salford Red Devils in the English super league and possess the capacity to fill in goal-kicking duties if Stephen Crichton relinquishes the role or is injured.

Samoa will be expected to put their stunning 60-6 loss against England behind them as they front both Greece and France in the final matches of the pool stages to book a spot in the Quarter Finals.