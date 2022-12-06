Sydney Roosters star half Sam Walker has officially put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the Sydney Roosters.

At just 20 years of age, Walker, who debuted for the Roosters in 2021, has already played 46 NRL games and rubber stamped his position as a star for years to come.

A likely future representative player, he was due to be off-contract at the end of 2023 and could have signed with a rival club since November 1 - just over a month ago.

All the mail was pointing to him re-signging with the Roosters though, and after making his Prime Minister's XIII debut before the Rugby League World Cup, that is exactly what the future Queensland Maroon has done.

The two-year deal will keep him at Bondi until at least the end of the 2025 campaign, where he will continue to parter with Luke Keary, who is off-contract at the end of 2024.

It's believed the new deal for Walker comes with an enormous increase in salary, and head of recruitment said it was a big signing for the club.

“Sam is an impressive young man and a keen student of the game who brings energy to everything he does,” Anderson said.

“There's a terrific connection between him and the players around him and it's great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years."

Walker said he was thrilled to be remaining at the club.

“The Roosters have been awesome for me and I'm grateful every day to be part of this great Club,” Walker said.

“I love the Roosters Club and the people in it so I'm stoked to extend my time here. From ‘Robbo' and the coaches to the squad around me, I'm learning so much and I know this is where I'll play my best footy."