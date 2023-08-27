New Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has reportedly landed his first NRL talent, with Manly Sea Eagles centre Morgan Harper set to relocate around the world.

It has already been revealed that Burgess was working through a list of potential talent to take with him to England.

At the top of that list was brother Thomas Burgess, who is contracted at the Rabbitohs until at least the end of the 2024 season but may be able to gain a release from the club if he can secure a long-term deal in the Northern Hemisphere, and Melbourne Storm star Justin Olam.

It has since been reported that the out-of-favour Storm centre will instead opt to fight for his position in Craig Bellamy's side rather than requesting a release to relocate around the world, with his deal at the Victorian-based outfit still having time to run.

But News Corp is reporting centre Morgan Harper will accompany Burgess on his first head coaching assignment at the Wolves next season.

Harper has struggled during his time with the Sea Eagles, and while he at one point was a regular first-grade fixture, a single hammering at the hands of Siosifa Talakai last year, combined with the star emergence of young gun Tolutau Koula has all but seem him drop out of the best 17.

The centre has made just seven appearances this season with the club, and while it was believed other NRL teams would have an interest in him, it's now understood he will try his hand in the Super League, although it's unclear how long his deal to move to England would be for.

The 24-year-old's move away from the NRL comes after he started his career at the Canterbury Bulldogs, playing two games, before he switched to the Sea Eagles, with 8 tries in 23 games during 2021 marking the best season of his career to date.