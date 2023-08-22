South Sydney Rabbitohs 2014 premiership winner Sam Burgess has parted ways with the club effective immediately with the club's season on the line.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the decision came after Burgess had a lengthy meeting with club officials on Wednesday morning before he left the club's offices and was picked up by his partner.

“I wish the boys all the well (sic)," he said via the Herald.

The decision comes after reports circled that Burgess and fellow assistant coach John Morris tried to hold Jason Demetriou accountable for the treatment of stars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker, as he has failed to hold them to the same standards as the rest of the roster.

"There will be a release from the club that summarises everything," Souths chairman Nick Pappas said, according to the Herald.

"We wish Sam all the best.”

Burgess was already leaving the club at the end of the season after it was confirmed he was appointed as the new head coach of the Warrington Wolves.

In his first job as a head coach, he will lead the Warrington Wolves for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025), following axed Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook turning down the offer.

"I've made the decision to step away from South Sydney, given the circumstances," Burgess said.

"My immediate focus is the upcoming birth of our baby and preparing for my new role at Warrington."

John Morris will remain at the club in the role of an assistant coach, alongside Ben Hornby.