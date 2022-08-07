Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon has learned his fate after lashing out with his feet at Canberra Raiders utility Tom Starling in Saturday’s win.

The incident in question has blown up in the aftermath after Raiders coach Ricky Stuart personally attacked Salmon’s character, claiming he’s had issues with the Panther since he was a kid.

But the Match Review Committee have now reviewed the incident, deeming it worthy of a fine as opposed to any suspension.

Salmon was handed a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct charge, his first of the season. With an early plea he faces a $1000 fine, which will grow to $1500 if he challenges the verdict and loses.

But Salmon wasn’t the only charge from the fiery contest, with Panthers team-mate James Fisher-Harris also set for a stint on the sidelines following a careless high tackle on Raider Ryan Sutton in the 32nd minute of the game.

Fisher-Harris was sin-binned and now faces a stint on the sidelines – two weeks if he accepts the charge, with the possibility of three should he appeal and lose.

Meanwhile Raiders Nick Cotric and Joe Tapine have also been handed charges. Cotric was handed a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge after his shot on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards. The winger now faces a one or two-week ban depending on whether he accepts the charge or appeals.

Tapine was pinged for a 23rd-minute crusher tackle on Fisher-Harris. While he’s been handed a hefty $3000 fine, appealing the charge could result in a two-match ban.

As reported earlier, Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims has been ruled out for the remainder of the Red V’s season following an unfortunate high shot on Connor Tracey. His third charge of the year, Sims is looking at a 4-week ban as a best-case result, ruling him out of the Dragons’ final few games before he moves to Melbourne.

The last in the mountain of charges from Saturday’s game came from the Warriors v Rabbitohs contest, with young Warriors utility Taniela Otukolo charged with a crusher tackle on Isaiah Tass towards the end of the contest.

His first offence, Otukolo has been handed a fine of $1500, which could increase should he unsuccessfully challenge the charge.