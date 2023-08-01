The Melbourne Storm have confirmed star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen will return through the QLD Cup this weekend for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The Falcons, who sit in tenth spot on the QLD Cup ladder, take on the Ipswich Jets at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off set for 5pm (AEST).

It's likely the game will now see one of the biggest QLD Cup crowds of all-time.

Papenhuyzen has been out of action since mid July last year after he shattered his knee during a collision with Jack Wighton in a game against the Canberra Raiders.

Originally set to return in Round 1, Papenhuyzen's return has been pushed back time and time again, but he is now on the path to be fit in time for the Storm to make a push into the finals.

“It hasn't really sunk in yet so I'm sort of just going through the training week and trying to prepare like it's a normal game,” Papenhuyzen said on his return in a club statement.

“It's just been a while between drinks. It's had its ups and downs and setbacks, and it's probably taken a little bit longer than expected but at the same time I'm happy I did that.

It's been long enough now that I feel ready, and I guess that's the main thing about long-term rehab is that resistance to being ready.

“There are so many people to thank, and I'll probably save that for another day, but I think it's a big milestone and I need to celebrate the small wins along the way, and this is another one of them.

“It's a big step to be back after such a significant injury. I want to be playing NRL, so I have a little bit to go to achieve the goals I want – I've just got to keep doing the work.”

It's believed the Storm will have Papenhuyzen play at least two reserve grade games before he is considered for NRL action, although even that could cause a headache for coach Craig Bellamy, who will have to decide whether to drop either fullback Nick Meaney, or wingers Will Warbrick and Xavier Coates to accomodate Papenhuyzen's return.

The club's general manager of football Frank Ponissi was adamant the club had left no stone unturned in Papenhuyzen's recovery though, and given the lengthy delay between his last game and now, it's unlikely he will be rushed back into the top grade.

“It's been a long time since he's played football, so it was really important for us to ensure we left no stone unturned in his recovery,” Ponissi said.

"He's been on quite the journey since the initial injury and then after suffering a setback earlier this year, but to his credit he has shown a lot of resilience and determination to get to this point and we're really proud of that.

“It's a testament to Paps [Ryan] and the team of medical and football staff behind him that has got him back on the field.”

The Storm, who play the Penrith Panthers, will make the top eight, so Papenhuyzen seeing game time before the finals will be crucial.

It's unlikely he will play in the NRL next weekend against the Canberra Raiders, but could target a return in Round 25 against the St George Illawarra Dragons, or, failing that, against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 26. The Storm close their regular season at Suncorp Stadium in Round 27 against the Brisbane Broncos.