Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen may not return until the Origin period, after revealing the previously released return date was an 'ambitious' target.

Papenhuyzen has had a wretched run with injury over the last two seasons, suffering a long-term concussion in 2021 before tearing his hamstring and injuring his PCL in the same match last year.

However, his latest injury is easily the worst he's suffered in his young career, shattering his kneecap into ten pieces last July, and it doesn't appear the custodian will be returning to the field anytime soon.

The 24-year-old followed in Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic's footsteps by heading to Philadelphia and working with conditioning specialist Bill Knowles.

While Mitchell and 'Turbo's hamstrings came back in tip-top shape, there's still a long grind ahead of the Melbourne Storm flyer.

After it was revealed he'd miss the season opener against Parramatta, a Round 6-8 return date emerged, but even that is ambitious according to Papenhuyzen.

“Something came out the other week that I'd be back around Rounds 6-8, that's a little bit ambitious at the moment… it's a slow process,” he said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

"The mentality at the moment is to get back and be at the level I was performing at before, or close enough, rather than just coming back.

"It's taking a little bit longer but that's giving me confidence to chase after it and make sure I'm back playing a good level of footy."

Nick Meaney is expected to start the season at fullback, opening up a spot on the wing for either Dean Ieremia or rookie Will Warbrick, who impressed over the trials.

Sua Fa'alogo is also highly-rated at the club, however the youngster is still raw and requires more development.