Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan has been linked to his father Shane's current club, the Manly Sea Eagles, a rumour that may be given more weight after his dropping from the side earlier today, with Josh Reynolds taking his place.

Kyle has struggled for form with the Bulldogs since joining them in 2021, and he is yet to register a try or try assist in 2023.

The rumour comes from Wide World of Sports, who suggest that the Sea Eagles may be ready to give up on playing Josh Shuster in the halves and move Daly Cherry-Evans to five-eighth to accommodate the 24-year-old at number seven.

Schuster hasn't been at his best since moving to the halves this season which the Wests Tigers exploited, as they almost beat Manly with Schuster missing five tackles and making four errors.

Kyle played under his dad when he made his debut in 2018, and that's still the best he's looked in the NRL to date.

His move to the Roosters proved fruitless, and his move to Bankstown is proving much the same, so you can see why the youngster would be interested in another fresh start, especially considering his contract is up at the end of this season.

With Reynolds taking his place for the Bulldogs' round nine clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons, it's hard to see a route back into the side for Flanagan, and it remains to be seen if we will see him pay for the club again.

However, neither club has made an official statement, and Kyle will have to remain ready to return to first grade should an injury take down either Reynolds or his halves partner Matt Burton.