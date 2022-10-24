Tonga will aim to book their place in the second round of the Rugby League World Cup when they take on Wales during the second week of action at St Helens.

Tonga had an opening week victory over Papua New Guinea in a game that is likely to decide the top of the table in Group D and, importantly, avoiding a semi-final encounter against hosts England, who will finish top of Group A.

Wales fell to the Cook Islands during the opening week of proceedings, and will need to find a victory here if they are any chance of making the quarter-finals and gaining direct qualification to the 2025 tournament.

Scoreboard

Match time Pre-game Tonga vs Wales 32 Score 6 6 Tries 1 4/6 Conversions 1/1 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

TONGA 32 (Daniel Tupou 3, David Fifita, Tesi Niu, Keaon Koloamatangi tries; Tuimoala Lolohea 3, Siosifa Talakai goals) D. WALES 6 (Kyle Evans try; Matty Fozard goal).

7.19am (AEDT)

FULL TIME! Tonga are through to the knockout stages but they had to do it the hard way against a valiant Wales team. The scoreline doesn't do justice to the Welsh effort, and also flatters a Tongan attack that lacked cohesion at times and relied on individual brilliance.

7.17am (AEDT)

A break in play after Ollie Olds takes a big hit from Addin Fonua-Blake.

7.14am (AEDT)

Tupou is denied his fourth by an obstruction from Talakai in the build up.

7.07am (AEDT)

TRY! Tupou gets his hat-trick after a polished set from Tonga, capitalising on territory, with Amone and Lolohea steering things left. Talakai holds the ball up momentarily before handing off to Tupou for another simple finish. Talakai, the team's third kicker of the night, nails the sideline conversion.

7.04am (AEDT)

Fatigue is starting to set in as we approach the last 10 minutes. Tonga have made 218 tackles, Wales a whopping 330.

7.00am (AEDT)

We could have had a try even better than the Burton-Foxx effort from Australia's last outing, with Manly's Tolutau Kola flicking a grubber off the ground as it bounces toward the line. Unfortunately the smallest fraction of the ball touches the line for no try.

6.53am (AEDT)

TRY! Tupou goes in again thanks to a six again and some more individual brilliance from David Fifita. A simple finish. Lolohea misses the sideline conversion.

6.50am (AEDT)

With the margin far more comfortable and fatigue setting in it looks like Tonga have taken the foot off the pedal. Wales need to create something here if they're to have any chance of making something of their strong start.

6.43am (AEDT)

NO TRY! Lolohea spins through the defense himself but some excellent cover by Wales sees hands under the ball. The pressure is intensifying on the Welsh defence.

6.39am (AEDT)

TRY! Tonga start a lot better this time around. Tesi Niu must have oil on him or something as five Wales defenders fail to stop him on a jinking run. Big blow for Wales' hopes. Lolohea converts.

6.36am (AEDT)

OOF! Kyle Williams absolutely hammers Talakai when Tonga looked destined to score and forces the error. He's having an absolute blinder.

6.31am (AEDT)

We're underway with the second half! Can Tonga go on with it?

6.18am (AEDT)

That's half-time, with Tonga taking a 10-point lead into the break that somewhat disguises how competitive this game has been. If the Tongans keep improving they'll surge home but Wales have been excellent so far.

6.17am (AEDT)

TRY! Back-to-back efforts just before the break, with Keaon Koloamatangi running a solid line to take a short ball from Amone and catch the Welsh halfback unawares. It's a cruel blow for the Welsh that doesn't reflect how good they've been this half.

6.13am (AEDT)

TRY! David Fifita finally gets the lead for Tonga, getting the ball down in a three-man tackle thanks to plenty of strength and momentum. Lolohea converts.

6.08am (AEDT)

Once again pressure pays, with Tonga marching down the field before another error forced by the Welsh defence. 35 minutes in and Wales still lead.

6.02am (AEDT)

Tonga looked certain to score after a slick right-side shift but Sione Katoa couldn't hold the ball, juggling it for 10 metres before spilling it.

6.00am (AEDT)

Tonga hold on under immense pressure and it's starting to show, with a bit of push and shove from Koloamatangi drawing the ref's attention.

5.53am (AEDT)

TRY! Tonga hit back immediately through Daniel Tupou, with the Roosters winger finishing off a simple scrum play after an error from Aekins. Taukeiaho misses the conversion.

5.48am (AEDT)

TRY FOR WALES! Incredible sequence resulting in a four-pointer to Kyle Evans. He aims up in defence to force the error from Talakai, then gets up to support Ralph in space, opening the scoring between the posts.

5.46am (AEDT)

Wales get the penalty for a high shot from Siusiua Taukeiaho, keeping Wales in excellent field position once again. They're not shying away from the challenge! 14 minutes, no score.

5.43am (AEDT)

NO TRY! Terrific defence from Tesi Niu and Talatau Amone but the Welsh threat is still looming large.

5.42am (AEDT)

Wales have come closest and we're going upstairs to check a possible try. No try is the live call.

5.40am (AEDT)

Wales have hit back and forced an error on the Tongan line. 10 minutes in with no score but the Welsh are in excellent position to open their account.

5.36am (AEDT)

Tonga apply the pressure with consecutive sets but Wales get let off after a handling error. On the next set Wales finally force an error and gain some more possession at long last.

5.32am (AEDT)

Terrible start for Wales as halfback Josh Ralph commits a handling error 10m out, giving Tonga the ball in excellent position.

5.31am (AEDT)

We're underway and Tonga will start on the attack.

5.15am (AEDT)

The teams are in!

TONGA

2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Siosifa Talakai, 4. Will Penisini, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Tui Lolohea, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Keaon Koloamatangi, 14. Soni Luke, 15. Haumole Olakau'atu, 16. Tevita Tatola, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika, 18. David Fifita,20. Tolutau Koula, 21. Ben Murdoch-Masila, 22. Tesi Niu, 23. Konrad Hurrell

WALES

1. Caleb Aekins, 2. Rhys Williams, 5. Dalton Grant, 6. Elliot Kear, 7. Josh Ralph, 8. Anthony Walker, 9. Matty Fozard, 10. Dan Fleming, 12. Chester Butler, 14. Ollie Olds, 15. Curtis Davies, 16. Joe Burke, 17. Bailey Antrobus, 18. Connor Davies, 21. Tom Hopkins, 22. Kyle Evans, 23. James Olds, 24. Gavin Bennion, 25. Luke Thomas

4:45am (AEDT)

Hello and Welcome here to St Helens for this Group D clash during Week 2 at the Rugby League World Cup between Tonga and Wales.

Tonga come into the game as heavy favourites, but it may not be all one-way traffic, with the Welsh putting up a better than decent fight last week against the Cook Islands, while Mate Ma'a Tonga were a little unconvincing in their defeat of Papua New Guinea.

Still, the win leaves them in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Teams are out, so we will have them for you shortly ahead of the kick-off at 5:30am (AEDT).