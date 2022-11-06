Updates

3:11am AEDT - FULL TIME! Samoa win in the dying seconds in an absolute nail-biter! Tonga were peppering the opposition line but their efforts were in vein. The roar is deafening at Halliwell Jones Stadium as just over 12,000 fans cheer and jeer a cracking contest.

3:10am AEDT - Lolohea's grubber is collected by Junior Paulo with seconds left, Samoa should win this!

3:09am AEDT - We're going down to the wire here. Tonga get a penalty on their own line.

3:05am AEDT - OUCH! Keaon Koloamatangi races out to put a shot on but comes off second best as the South Sydney forward limps away.

3:00am AEDT - TRY! This game isn't over yet! Keaon Koloamatangi scoops up a grubber on his line and races 40 metres before Jarome Luai chops him down. The back-rower plays the ball fast, and eventually finds Sione Katoa who only has open space in front of him as the winger scores under the sticks.

Isaiya Katoa's conversion draws it back to 20-18 Samoa's way.

2:57am AEDT - Silivia Havili's kick out of dummy-half from 40 metres out is superb, but so is Joseph Suaali'i, who could run through a brick wall at the moment. The fullback is eventually tackled 10 metres out from his line.

2:55am AEDT - Anthony Milford scoops up a loose ball and races 40 metres down field. The pendulum swings once again.

2:54am AEDT - Lolohea's grubber traps Taylan May in goal, and suddenly Tonga chants are filling the ground here.

2:52am AEDT - Tonga are trying to grind their way back into this one as they storm their way into Samoa's territory.

2:47am AEDT - TRY! A massive tearaway run from Joseph Suaali'i sees the Roosters flyer break tackles for fun before being torn down short of the line. A scrappy kick is batted back by Samoa, and into the hands of Brian To'o.

Crichton slots it from the sideline and all of a sudden, Samoa are back with a handy lead 20-12.

2:46am AEDT - The Samoan fans break into song as Stephen Crichton slots a penalty goal to pull the side back ahead in this one.

14-12 Samoa.

2:42am AEDT - The pendulum swings after Tonga give away a penalty with possession after Ashely Klein calls an obstruction on halfway. Samoa start their set deep into Tonga territory as they look for the go ahead blow.

2:40am AEDT - Tui Lolohea's bomb sails into touch 10 metres out from Samoa's line, a big task for the Samoan forward pack to get out of trouble here.

2:37am AEDT - Another penalty for Tonga on Samoa's line allows Isaiya Katoa a chance to to level the scores with the kicking tee.

The teenager slots it between the posts and draws the game at 12-12, Tonga really starting to dig their heels in here.

2:35am AEDT - A break from Will Hopoate on the kick return has Tonga on the attack just metres out from Samoa's line. Sione Katoa looks to run in-field but gets clipped high in the process.

2:29AM AEDT - Play is back underway here at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

2:14am AEDT - HALF TIME. Samoa take a narrow 12-10 lead into the break after an incredibly physical first-half. Stay tuned for the second-half, live at Halliwell Jones Stadium for Zero Tackle.

2:13am AEDT - Jason Taumalolo leaves the field with a HIA, replaced by the returning Siliva Havili in the dying moments of the half.

2:12am AEDT - Samoa thought they had their third of the day through Taylan May, however the ball is called back for a forward pass, Tonga escape once again.

2:10am AEDT - Samoa can't convert field position into points after Ligi Sao puts it down on the last tackle. Tonga are suddenly deep into Samoa territory.

2:06am AEDT - TRY! Soni Luke jumps out of dummy-half metres out and puts a sneaky grubber through the defensive line for Siosiua Taukeiaho to plant it down under the sticks.

Isaiya Katoa converts and Samoa's lead is cut to 12-10.

2:04am AEDT - WHACK! Anthony Milford levels future Dolphins team mate Isaiya Katoa, however the young half gets back to his feet before Lolohea earns them a repeat set.

2:02am AEDT - A massive let off for Tonga after Sione Katoa let's a bomb bounce. The winger just gets the ball into the field-of-play before receiving a penalty to march them up field.

2:00am AEDT - So close! Suaali'i is tackled centimetres short from the line before Oregon Kaufusi puts it down the very next play. A massive get-out-of-jail free card for Tonga as they work their way out of their own end.

1:58am AEDT - Siliva Havili leaves the field with an injury moments before Daniel Tupou puts down a towering bomb. Samoa regain possession metres out from Tonga's line.

1:55am AEDT - Tonga look to strike back before knocking it on the last tackle, leaving Samoa 10 metres out from their own line to start their set.

1:53am AEDT - Samoa complete their set after points, with Will Hopoate tackled just five metres out from his own line. Samoa turning the screws here as Tonga drop it on halfway.

1:49am AEDT - TRY! Jarome Luai will be booking himself a spot on Dancing With The Stars after that effort. Anthony Milford delivers it left for the five-eighth, who breaks once tackle before stepping inside Keaon Koloamatangi and running around under the posts.

Stephen Crichton converts his Penrith team mate's try, 12-4 Samoa.

1:47am AEDT - Samoa attack Tonga's line and nearly find a try through a Jarome Luai grubber, however Hopoate is there to save the day. Tonga shoot themselves in the foot and fling it back to the in-goal for a Samoa line drop-out.

1:44am AEDT - Daniel Tupou leaps above Brian To'o to take the ball in the corner, however drops the pill on the way down. Samoa escape.

1:40am AEDT - TRY! Tonga strike back through Daniel Tupou in the left corner after a bullet pass from William Hopoate cuts out Mosese Suli. The Sydney Roosters flyer scores with ease.

Isa'ya Katoa's klik is waved away, Samoa lead 6-4.

1:39am AEDT - Tonga earn a penalty and will start their set 30 metres out as they look to even up the score.

1:36am AEDT - TRY! Jaydn Su'A gets the scoring underway after a brilliant short ball sees the St George Illawarra back-rower break through the line and run around Will Hopoate to score underneath the sticks.

Stephen Crichton converts to hand Samoa an early 6-0 lead.

1:34am AEDT - Tonga receive the first penalty of the match however give away possession short of Samoa's line. Samoa start their set on halfway after receiving a penalty of their own.

1:31am AEDT - KICK-OFF! The war dances have delivered goosebumps across the ground as play gets underway here.

12:45am (AEDT)

Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup from England, with the final match in quarter-final weekend about to come our way.

It's one of this sport's ultimate rivalries with high stakes on the line as Tonga tackle Samoa.

The teams are out, so we will have them for you shortly with kick-off just 45 minutes away.

Tonga

1 Will Hopoate

2 Daniel Tupou

19 Mosese Suli

4 Will Penisini

5 Sione Katoa

24 Isaiya Katoa

7 Tuimola Lololhea

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Siliva Havili

17 Moeaki Fotuaika

11 Felise Kaufusi

12 Keaon Koloamatangi

13 Jason Taumalolo

14 Soni Luke

21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

18 David Fifita

10 Siosiua Taukeiaho

6 Talatau Amone (18th man)

Samoa

1 Joseph Suaali'i

2 Taylan May

25 Tim Lafai

4 Stephen Crichton

5 Brian To'o

6 Jarome Luai

7 Anthony Milford

15 Royce Hunt

9 Daniel Levi

10 Junior Paulo

11 Ligi Sao

12 Jaydn Su'A

23 Oregon Kaufusi

8 Josh Papalii

17 Martin Taupau

20 Chanel Harris-Tavita

22 Kelma Tuilagi

21 Fa'amanu Brown (18th man)

Tonga and Samoa. It doesn't get much bigger than that in international rugby league, with the two Pacific Islands nations to clash for a spot in the semi-finals at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Zero Tackle will cover the game live on Monday morning from 1:30am (AEDT).

Tonga blitzed their way through Group D, although were hardly convincing until their final game. Still, three wins from three means they avoided England, who finished at the top of Group A.

Instead, they play the team that lost to the hosts in the opening game of the tournament in Samoa, who were otherwise fantastic, with the prize for the winner being a semi-final against the English.

Refresh the page for live scores and commentary updates from 1:30am (AEDT).

Scoreboard

Tonga vs Samoa 18 Score 20 3 Tries 3 2 Conversions 3 1 Penalty goals 1 0 Field goals 0

Samoa 20 (To'o, Su'A, Luai tries; Crichton 4 goals) def. Tonga 18 (Tupou, Taukeiaho, Katoa tries; I. Katoa 3 goals)