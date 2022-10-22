Fiji are coming off a horror loss in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup to Australia, and while it might have been expected, they now go into must-win situations, with the first of those to come against surprise packets Italy.

Fiji were never expected to beat Australia in their opening game last Sunday, but gave a solid account of themselves in the opening exchanges before the scoreboard got ugly, with the Bati struggling to hang onto the football.

Italy, on the other hand, also went against the grain of expectation in the opening week of matches, but picked up an unexpected - and dominant - win against Scotland.

Confidence will be sky high heading into this game, but Fiji will undoubtedly be an enormous step up.

Fiji come in as the undoubted favourites, but that could all turn to dust if Italy are able to put in an inspired performance as they did last week.

Fiji come in as the undoubted favourites, but that could all turn to dust if Italy are able to put in an inspired performance as they did last week.

Kingston Park in Newcastle is the venue, and kick-off is just 45 minutes away.

