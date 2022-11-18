The Rugby League World Cup final is here, with Australia set to take on Samoa at Old Trafford on Sunday morning (AEDT).
Australia won their huge semi-final over New Zealand last weekend, and while the majority have tipped either Australia or New Zealand to take out the tournament, it's Samoa who have the chance to cause an upset.
The Pacific Island nation, who had 60 points put on them in the opening game of the tournament, rebounded strongly to beat England in last week's semi-final, with a Stephen Crichton field goal in golden point sealing the deal.
That had followed a dramatic and nailbiting victory in the quarter-finals over Tonga, with rugby league's biggest international rivalry producing a blockbuster.
Now Samoa will aim up to Australia, with Matt Parish's side set to play in the nation's first World Cup final within any sport, while Australia are lining up for their 15th final in 16 attempts, with the chance to win a 12th title at the tournament.
Here is how Zero Tackle's team sees the match playing out.
Jack Blyth
Winners: Australia
Margin: 16 points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Player of the final: Latrell Mitchell
Matt Clements
Winners: Australia
Margin: 12+ points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Player of the final: James Tedesco
Mark Goodyear
Winners: Australia
Margin: 20 points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Player of the final: Nathan Cleary
Mitch Keating
Winners: Australia
Margin: 24 points
First try: Latrell Mitchell
Player of the final: Patrick Carrigan
Ethan Lee Chalk
Winners: Samoa
Margin: 1 point
First try: Brian To'o
Player of the final: Jarome Luai
Dan Nichols
Winners: Australia
Margin: 10 points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Player of the final: Nathan Cleary
David Piepers
Winners: Australia
Margin: 10 points
First try: Stephen Crichton
Player of the final: Isaah Yeo
Scott Pryde
Winners: Australia
Margin: 8 points
First try: Josh Addo-Carr
Player of the final: Cameron Munster
Taj Soupidis
Winners: Australia
Margin: 12 points
First try: Valentine Holmes
Player of the final: James Tedesco
Alex Stuart
Winners: Australia
Margin: 22 points
First try: Brian To'o
Player of the final: Harry Grant