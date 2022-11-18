The Rugby League World Cup final is here, with Australia set to take on Samoa at Old Trafford on Sunday morning (AEDT).

Australia won their huge semi-final over New Zealand last weekend, and while the majority have tipped either Australia or New Zealand to take out the tournament, it's Samoa who have the chance to cause an upset.

The Pacific Island nation, who had 60 points put on them in the opening game of the tournament, rebounded strongly to beat England in last week's semi-final, with a Stephen Crichton field goal in golden point sealing the deal.

That had followed a dramatic and nailbiting victory in the quarter-finals over Tonga, with rugby league's biggest international rivalry producing a blockbuster.

Now Samoa will aim up to Australia, with Matt Parish's side set to play in the nation's first World Cup final within any sport, while Australia are lining up for their 15th final in 16 attempts, with the chance to win a 12th title at the tournament.

Here is how Zero Tackle's team sees the match playing out.

Jack Blyth

Winners: Australia

Margin: 16 points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Player of the final: Latrell Mitchell

Matt Clements

Winners: Australia

Margin: 12+ points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Player of the final: James Tedesco

Mark Goodyear

Winners: Australia

Margin: 20 points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Player of the final: Nathan Cleary

Mitch Keating

Winners: Australia

Margin: 24 points

First try: Latrell Mitchell

Player of the final: Patrick Carrigan

Ethan Lee Chalk

Winners: Samoa

Margin: 1 point

First try: Brian To'o

Player of the final: Jarome Luai

Dan Nichols

Winners: Australia

Margin: 10 points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Player of the final: Nathan Cleary

David Piepers

Winners: Australia

Margin: 10 points

First try: Stephen Crichton

Player of the final: Isaah Yeo

Scott Pryde

Winners: Australia

Margin: 8 points

First try: Josh Addo-Carr

Player of the final: Cameron Munster

Taj Soupidis

Winners: Australia

Margin: 12 points

First try: Valentine Holmes

Player of the final: James Tedesco

Alex Stuart

Winners: Australia

Margin: 22 points

First try: Brian To'o

Player of the final: Harry Grant