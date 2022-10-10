The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup are set to get underway in England from October 15, with 61 games to be played across the three tournament.

Zero Tackle has prepared the ultimate venue to every venue that will be used across the three tournaments.

The grounds that are being used for the women's tournament will also be used for the men's tournament, with Old Trafford in Manchester to host the finals of both tournaments.

All dates and times below are AEDT.

Men's and women's tournament venues

DW Stadium, Wigan

Capacity: 25,138

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Women's Sat Nov 5 11:00pm England vs Canada Men's Sun Nov 6 1:30am Quarter-final

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Capacity: 21,062

List of matches

MKM Stadium, Hull

Capacity: 25,400

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sun Oct 23 5:30am New Zealand vs Jamaica Women's Sun Nov 6 4:00am Papua New Guinea vs Brazil Men's Sun Nov 6 6:30am Quarter-final

Old Trafford, Manchester

Capacity: 74,994

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Women's Sun Nov 20 12:15am Final Men's Sun Nov 20 3:00am Final

Men's tournament venues

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Capacity: 32,702

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sun Oct 30 12:30am England vs Greece

Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Capacity: 32,753

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sat Oct 22 5:30am Australia vs Scotland

Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Capacity: 15,231

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Tue Oct 18 5:30am France vs Greece Men's Mon Oct 24 3:00am Samoa vs Greece Men's Tue Nov 1 6:30am Papua New Guinea vs Wales

Elland Road, Leeds

Capacity: 21,062

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sat Nov 12 6:45am Semi-final

Emirates Stadium, London

Capacity: 60,260

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sun Nov 13 1:30am Semi-final

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Capacity: 15,200

List of matches

John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Capacity: 24,121

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sat Nov 5 6:30am Quarter-final

Kingston Park, Newcastle

Capacity: 10,200

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Mon Oct 17 12:30am Scotland vs Italy Men's Sun Oct 23 12:30am Fiji vs Italy Men's Sun Oct 30 3:00am Fiji vs Scotland

Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Capacity: 12,000

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Thu Oct 20 5:30am Wales vs Cook Islands Men's Mon Oct 24 12:30am Lebanon vs Ireland Men's Mon Oct 31 11:00pm Lebanon vs Jamaica

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Capacity: 34,742

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Mon Oct 31 1:30am Tonga vs Cook Islands

St James' Park, Newcastle

Capacity: 52,405

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sun Oct 16 12:30am England vs Samoa

Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Capacity: 18,000

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Wed Oct 19 5:30am Tonga vs Papua New Guinea Men's Tue Oct 25 5:30am Tonga vs Wales Men's Sun Oct 30 5:30am Australia vs Italy

University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Capacity: 28,723

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Men's Sun Oct 23 3:00am England vs France

Women's tournament venues

LNER Community Stadium, York

Capacity: 8,500

List of matches

Wheelchair tournament venues

Copper Box Arena, London

Capacity: 7,481

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 4am Ireland vs Spain Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 6:30am England vs Australia Wheelchair Sun Nov 6 11pm England vs Spain Wheelchair Mon Nov 7 1:30am Australia vs Ireland Wheelchair Wed Nov 9 10pm Australia vs Spain Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 12:30am England vs Ireland

English Institute of Sport

Capacity: TBC

List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 10pm France vs Wales Wheelchair Sat Nov 5 12:30am Scotland vs USA Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 4am France vs Scotland Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 6:30am Wales vs USA Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 10pm Frances vs USA Wheelchair Fri Nov 11 12:30am Wales vs Scotland Wheelchair Sat Nov 12 11pm Semi-final Wheelchair Sun Nov 13 1:30am Semi-final

Manchester Central

Capacity: 10,900

List of matches