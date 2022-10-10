The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup are set to get underway in England from October 15, with 61 games to be played across the three tournament.
Zero Tackle has prepared the ultimate venue to every venue that will be used across the three tournaments.
The grounds that are being used for the women's tournament will also be used for the men's tournament, with Old Trafford in Manchester to host the finals of both tournaments.
All dates and times below are AEDT.
Men's and women's tournament venues
DW Stadium, Wigan
Capacity: 25,138
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Women's
|Sat Nov 5
|11:00pm
|England vs Canada
|Men's
|Sun Nov 6
|1:30am
|Quarter-final
Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Capacity: 21,062
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Oct 16
|5:30am
|Australia vs Fiji
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|3:00am
|Jamaica vs Ireland
|Men's
|Sat Oct 29
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Women's
|Wed Nov 2
|1:30am
|England vs Brazil
|Women's
|Wed Nov 2
|4:00am
|
Papua New Guinea vs Canada
|Women's
|Thu Nov 10
|4:00am
|Canada vs Brazil
|Women's
|Thu Nov 10
|6:30am
MKM Stadium, Hull
Capacity: 25,400
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Jamaica
|Women's
|Sun Nov 6
|4:00am
|Papua New Guinea vs Brazil
|Men's
|Sun Nov 6
|6:30am
|Quarter-final
Old Trafford, Manchester
Capacity: 74,994
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Women's
|Sun Nov 20
|12:15am
|Final
|Men's
|Sun Nov 20
|3:00am
|Final
Men's tournament venues
Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Capacity: 32,702
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|12:30am
|England vs Greece
Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
Capacity: 32,753
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sat Oct 22
|5:30am
|Australia vs Scotland
Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
Capacity: 15,231
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Tue Oct 18
|5:30am
|France vs Greece
|Men's
|Mon Oct 24
|3:00am
|Samoa vs Greece
|Men's
|Tue Nov 1
|6:30am
|Papua New Guinea vs Wales
Elland Road, Leeds
Capacity: 21,062
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sat Nov 12
|6:45am
|Semi-final
Emirates Stadium, London
Capacity: 60,260
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Nov 13
|1:30am
|Semi-final
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Capacity: 15,200
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Lebanon
|Men's
|Wed Oct 26
|5:30am
|Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|4:00am
|Samoa vs France
|Men's
|Sun Nov 6
|12:30am
|Quarter-final
John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
Capacity: 24,121
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sat Nov 5
|6:30am
|Quarter-final
Kingston Park, Newcastle
Capacity: 10,200
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|12:30am
|Scotland vs Italy
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|12:30am
|Fiji vs Italy
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|3:00am
|Fiji vs Scotland
Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Capacity: 12,000
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Thu Oct 20
|5:30am
|Wales vs Cook Islands
|Men's
|Mon Oct 24
|12:30am
|Lebanon vs Ireland
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|11:00pm
|Lebanon vs Jamaica
Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
Capacity: 34,742
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|1:30am
|Tonga vs Cook Islands
St James' Park, Newcastle
Capacity: 52,405
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Oct 16
|12:30am
|England vs Samoa
Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
Capacity: 18,000
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Wed Oct 19
|5:30am
|Tonga vs Papua New Guinea
|Men's
|Tue Oct 25
|5:30am
|Tonga vs Wales
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|5:30am
|Australia vs Italy
University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Capacity: 28,723
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|3:00am
|England vs France
Women's tournament venues
LNER Community Stadium, York
Capacity: 8,500
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Women's
|Thu Nov 3
|4:00am
|New Zealand vs France
|Women's
|Thu Nov 3
|6:30am
|Australia vs Cook Islands
|Women's
|Mon Nov 7
|4:00am
|New Zealand vs Cook Islands
|Women's
|Mon Nov 7
|6:30am
|Australia vs France
|Women's
|Fri Nov 11
|4:00am
|France vs Cook Islands
|Women's
|Fri Nov 11
|6:30am
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Women's
|Tue Nov 15
|4:00am
|Semi-final
|Women's
|Tue Nov 15
|6:30am
|Semi-final
Wheelchair tournament venues
Copper Box Arena, London
Capacity: 7,481
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|4am
|Ireland vs Spain
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|6:30am
|Wheelchair
|Sun Nov 6
|11pm
|
England vs Spain
|Wheelchair
|Mon Nov 7
|1:30am
|Wheelchair
|Wed Nov 9
|10pm
|
Australia vs Spain
|Wheelchair
|Thu Nov 10
|12:30am
English Institute of Sport
Capacity: TBC
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|10pm
|Wheelchair
|Sat Nov 5
|12:30am
|
Scotland vs USA
|Wheelchair
|Tue Nov 8
|4am
|Wheelchair
|Tue Nov 8
|6:30am
|Wales vs USA
|Wheelchair
|Thu Nov 10
|10pm
|Frances vs USA
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 11
|12:30am
|Wheelchair
|Sat Nov 12
|11pm
|Semi-final
|Wheelchair
|Sun Nov 13
|1:30am
|Semi-final
Manchester Central
Capacity: 10,900
List of matches
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Wheelchair
|Sat, Nov 19
|6:30am
|Final