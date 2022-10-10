MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: The players of Australia celebrate with the Rugby League World Cup after victory over New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Old Trafford on November 30, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup are set to get underway in England from October 15, with 61 games to be played across the three tournament.

Zero Tackle has prepared the ultimate venue to every venue that will be used across the three tournaments.

The grounds that are being used for the women's tournament will also be used for the men's tournament, with Old Trafford in Manchester to host the finals of both tournaments.

All dates and times below are AEDT.

Men's and women's tournament venues

DW Stadium, Wigan

Capacity: 25,138
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Women's Sat Nov 5 11:00pm England vs Canada
Men's Sun Nov 6 1:30am Quarter-final

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Capacity: 21,062
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Oct 16 5:30am Australia vs Fiji
Men's Mon Oct 17 3:00am Jamaica vs Ireland
Men's Sat Oct 29 5:30am New Zealand vs Ireland
Women's Wed Nov 2 1:30am England vs Brazil
Women's Wed Nov 2 4:00am
Women's Thu Nov 10 4:00am Canada vs Brazil
Women's Thu Nov 10 6:30am

MKM Stadium, Hull

Capacity: 25,400
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Oct 23 5:30am New Zealand vs Jamaica
Women's Sun Nov 6 4:00am Papua New Guinea vs Brazil
Men's Sun Nov 6 6:30am Quarter-final

Old Trafford, Manchester

Capacity: 74,994
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Women's Sun Nov 20 12:15am Final
Men's Sun Nov 20 3:00am Final

Men's tournament venues

Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Capacity: 32,702
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Oct 30 12:30am England vs Greece

Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Capacity: 32,753
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sat Oct 22 5:30am Australia vs Scotland

Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Capacity: 15,231
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Tue Oct 18 5:30am France vs Greece
Men's Mon Oct 24 3:00am Samoa vs Greece
Men's Tue Nov 1 6:30am Papua New Guinea vs Wales

Elland Road, Leeds

Capacity: 21,062
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sat Nov 12 6:45am Semi-final

Emirates Stadium, London

Capacity: 60,260
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Nov 13 1:30am Semi-final

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Capacity: 15,200
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Mon Oct 17 5:30am New Zealand vs Lebanon
Men's Wed Oct 26 5:30am Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands
Men's Mon Oct 31 4:00am Samoa vs France
Men's Sun Nov 6 12:30am Quarter-final

John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Capacity: 24,121
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sat Nov 5 6:30am Quarter-final

Kingston Park, Newcastle

Capacity: 10,200
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Mon Oct 17 12:30am Scotland vs Italy
Men's Sun Oct 23 12:30am Fiji vs Italy
Men's Sun Oct 30 3:00am Fiji vs Scotland

Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Capacity: 12,000
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Thu Oct 20 5:30am Wales vs Cook Islands
Men's Mon Oct 24 12:30am Lebanon vs Ireland
Men's Mon Oct 31 11:00pm Lebanon vs Jamaica

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Capacity: 34,742
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Mon Oct 31 1:30am Tonga vs Cook Islands

St James' Park, Newcastle

Capacity: 52,405
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Oct 16 12:30am England vs Samoa

Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Capacity: 18,000
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Wed Oct 19 5:30am Tonga vs Papua New Guinea
Men's Tue Oct 25 5:30am Tonga vs Wales
Men's Sun Oct 30 5:30am Australia vs Italy

University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Capacity: 28,723
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Men's Sun Oct 23 3:00am England vs France

Women's tournament venues

LNER Community Stadium, York

Capacity: 8,500
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Women's Thu Nov 3 4:00am New Zealand vs France
Women's Thu Nov 3 6:30am Australia vs Cook Islands
Women's Mon Nov 7 4:00am New Zealand vs Cook Islands
Women's Mon Nov 7 6:30am Australia vs France
Women's Fri Nov 11 4:00am France vs Cook Islands
Women's Fri Nov 11 6:30am Australia vs New Zealand
Women's Tue Nov 15 4:00am Semi-final
Women's Tue Nov 15 6:30am Semi-final

Wheelchair tournament venues

Copper Box Arena, London

Capacity: 7,481
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 4am Ireland vs Spain
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 6:30am
Wheelchair Sun Nov 6 11pm
England vs Spain
Wheelchair Mon Nov 7 1:30am
Wheelchair Wed Nov 9 10pm
Australia vs Spain
Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 12:30am

English Institute of Sport

Capacity: TBC
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 10pm
Wheelchair Sat Nov 5 12:30am
Scotland vs USA
Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 4am
Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 6:30am Wales vs USA
Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 10pm Frances vs USA
Wheelchair Fri Nov 11 12:30am
Wheelchair Sat Nov 12 11pm Semi-final
Wheelchair Sun Nov 13 1:30am Semi-final

Manchester Central

Capacity: 10,900
List of matches

Tournament Date Time Fixture
Wheelchair Sat, Nov 19 6:30am Final