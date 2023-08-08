After signing Sydney Roosters back Joseph Suaalii, Rugby Australia has reportedly set their sights on a new talent, this time from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While there have already been continuous reports linking them to Souths skipper Cameron Murray, Rugby Australia have now set their sights on Murray's teammate Tallis Duncan, per Wide World of Sports.

Having come through the club's junior ranks after joining from the Sydney Roosters, which included playing in the SG Ball Under 19s, and Jersey Flegg competition, the 21-year-old made his heavily anticipated first-grade debut this season in Round 13 and has appeared in a further three matches - he has been named to take on the St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend moving his career games tally to five.

Duncan, who was named after Queensland enforcer Gordon Tallis, is signed until the end of the 2025 season, but if he is offered a big rugby union contract, it may be too good to refuse.

In his four appearances with the Rabbitohs in 2023, he has scored one try and made ten tackle busts, 62 tackles (93.9 per cent tackle efficiency) and ran 340 metres, averaging 85 per game. This has all been off limited minutes coming off the interchange bench. He is also the club's 2021 SG Ball Player of the Year and Roosters SG Ball Best Forward in 2020.

The departure of Hame Sele next season to the Dragons and the consistent form he has been putting in is likely to see him earn a regular spot in the first-grade side next season, primarily coming off the interchange bench.

Depending on whether he is playing good minutes in the NRL setup could be a deciding factor at the end of his 2025 contract and whether he decides to switch codes like Joseph Suaalii.

