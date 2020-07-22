Reports emerged that South Sydney teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii had signed a three-year deal with Rugby Australia worth $3 million.

However, Rugby Australia has denied such reports, which could mean he is eligible to make his debut for the New South Wales Waratahs.

Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke said there had been no agreement in place for the teenager.

“Joseph Suaalii is an upstanding young man and a talented Rugby player, who has proven himself to be an exciting Rugby prospect for the future,” he said in a statement.

“We have made it no secret that we would like to keep Joseph within the Rugby pathway.

“At this stage there has been no agreement between Joseph, his family or his representation.

“Rugby Australia continues to have an open and exciting conversation about his potential future in our game.

“Financial offers being speculated in the media presently are totally fanciful amd is being propagated by the usual suspects whose sole interest is to inflate and misrepresent contract values.”

The rumoured deal would see Suaalii earn $300,000 for three months and then add $2.7 million from 2021 to 2023.

It would be the richest deal for a teenager in the Australian football codes.