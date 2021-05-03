Penrith star Nathan Cleary and Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have steam rolled their way to the top of the Dally M leaderboard.

Both men led their teams superbly in Round 8 and have now joined South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell at the top of the count.

Mitchell is ineligible for the award after he was suspended, meaning Cleary and Tuivasa-Sheck are clear frontrunners.

Canberra Raiders 20 vs South Sydney 34

The Rabbitohs were electric in what was arguably the game of the round, a high scoring affair was tight in the first half before the Rabbitohs kicked away.

Benji Marshall wound back the clock in a man of the match display which saw him claim a deserved 3 votes.

Dally M votes: 3 – Benji Marshall, 2 – Keaon Koloamatangi, 1 – Cody Walker

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

The Storm just keep on keeping on, they proved far too good for the Sharks at AAMI Park. This was another game where the winners exploded after half-time and were untouchable in the second 40.

Harry Grant was good again but was beat out for top votes by Jahrome Hughes, who deservedly received the three votes.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jahrome Hughes, 2 – Harry Grant, 1 – Reimis Smith.

Brisbane Broncos 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 28

The Broncos pulled victory from the jaws of defeat in the clubs greatest ever comeback over the weekend. The Broncos were 14-0 down after just 14 minutes and it looked like things may get very ugly.

36 points unanswered saw the Broncos skip clear of their local rivals and secure a much-needed two points.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jamayne Isaako, 2 – Payne Haas, 1 – Xavier Coates.

Penrith Panthers 28 vs Manly Sea Eagles 16

The Panthers are building themselves for another premiership tilt, they are unbeaten and proving that last seasons incredible win-loss record was no fluke.

Nathan Cleary was again the man to lead the charge for the top of the table Panthers who are showing no signs of slowing down after a very professional victory over the brave Sea Eagles.

Dally M votes: 3 – Nathan Cleary, 2 – Liam Martin, 1 – Daly Cherry-Evans.

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 vs Parramatta Eels 32

In a battle between arch-rivals the Eels were able to put away the listless Bulldogs in a rather comprehensive display.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson was superb and put the Dogs to the sword as they failed to live-up tp the Eels intensity, the effort was there for the Dogs but they were unable to maintain the rage.

Dally M votes: 3 – Clint Gutherson, 2 – Isaiah Papali’i, 1 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Newcastle Knights 4 vs Sydney Roosters 38

The Roosters were a class above against the Knights and flexed their muscles in order to show they are still a force in the competition.

The win did come at a cost though with Brett Morris and Lindsay Collins both suffering knee injuries respectively. Sam Walker controlled the game brilliantly from half-back and showed his class in leading the Roosters to victory.

Dally M votes: 3 – Sam Walker, 2 – Joey Manu, 1 – Angus Crichton.

New Zealand Warriors 24 vs North Queensland Cowboys 20

The Warriors will take the two-points and run after the Cowboys nearly pinched a massive win on the road.

The Warriors were led by their youngsters and it was a great sign to the future to see the kids hold off a Cowboys team desperate to take a win back across the ditch. Jason Taumalolo’s return from a second broken hand didn’t have the influence hoped for but he will be better for the run.

Dally M votes: 3 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 – Ben Murdoch-Masila, 1 – Tohu Harris.

St George Illawarra Dragons 8 vs Wests Tigers 16

The Tigers needed a win and got it! This game wasn’t an instant classic but a game boyhood Tiger Zac Cini will never forget.

Cini played a role in the Tigers scoring their second win of the season and taking some pressure off coach Michael Maguire. In a weekend where his boyhood hero Benji Marshall wound back the clock Cini showed the future is bright for the Tigers.

Dally M votes: 3 – Daine Laurie, 2 – Adam Doueihi, 1 – Alex Twal.

Dally M leaderboard