Thomas Burgess, Moeaki Fotuaika and Nathan Brown have all accepted suspensions for high tackles despite perceived inconsistency throughout Round 23.

Fans have come out of Round 23 outraged over a pair of send offs, a sin bin, and the decision for Jarome Luai to stay on the park.

The Match Review Committee then elected to free Luai from any further suspension as well, only handing him a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a shot on Nelson Asofa-Solomona during Friday's win over the Melbourne Storm, despite the tackle appearing to make clear high contact with intent.

Luai's $3000 fine comes amid Fotuaika, Burgess and Brown all being suspended.

Brown and Fotuaika were sent off on Thursday against the Manly Sea Eagles and Friday against the New Zealand Warriors respectively for high contact with intent.

Despite being marched for the remainder of their respective games, the duo were only hit with Grade 2 charges, and being first offences, both were eligible to receive a single match suspension with an early guilty plea, which they have now taken.

Rabbitohs enforcer Thomas Burgess was then sin binned on Saturday for a shot on Cronulla forward Thomas Hazelton, leaving fans again questioning the consistency of officiating throughout Round 22.

He also copped a Grade 2 charge, but because it was a third and subsequent offence under the NRL's judiciary policy, his suspension was elevated to three weeks with an early guilty plea. Fighting at the judiciary would have put the first week of the finals in jeopardy for Burgess.

Elsewhere, Jake Granville and Lachlan Fitzgibbon both accepted fines for Grade 1 high tackles, while Dragons duo Ryan Couchman and Blake Lawrie are yet to submit a plea for Grade 1 high tackles - which will draw a fine - of their own.

Jack Wighton was the only other player charged over the weekend for contrary conduct. He too will pay a fine.

Judiciary summary, Round 23

Nathan Brown, Sydney Roosters, Grade 2 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - 1 week

Moeaki Fotuaika, Gold Coast Titans, Grade 2 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - 1 week

Jarome Luai, Penrith Panthers, Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - $3000

Jake Granville, North Queensland Cowboys, Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - $1000

Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Newcastle Knights, Grade 1 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - $1800

Thomas Burgess, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Grade 2 careless high tackle, early guilty plea - 3 weeks

Blake Lawrie, St George Illawarra Dragons, Grade 1 careless high tackle, plea pending

Ryan Couchman, St George Illawarra Dragons, Grade 1 careless high tackle, plea pending

Jack Wighton, Canberra Raiders, Grade 1 contrary conduct, plea pending