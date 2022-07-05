The NRL have confirmed referees and match officials for Round 17, with only four games to take place.

Adam Gee, Todd Smith, Chris Butler and Grant Atkins will referee the four games, with no double ups in the bunker due to the shortned round, as Chris Butler, Origin referee Ashley Klein, Gerard Sutton and Adam Gee control the games.

Gee is the only referee pulling double duties of any sort, refereeing the Sharks and Storm game on Thursday and sitting in the bunker for the Broncos and Dragons on Sunday.

Read on for the entire list of officials this weekend.

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Peter Gough

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: N/A

Standby touch judge: Cameron Paddy

Newcastle Knights vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Ben Cummins

Standby touch judge: N/A

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Kieren Irons

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby touch judge: Wyatt Raymond