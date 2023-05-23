 2023-05-25T09:50:00Z 
$1.53  ▶︎
 
$2.50  ▶︎
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2023-05-25T09:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLDolphinsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
11 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Ray StoneRay Stone
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Mason TeagueMason Teague
17 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
 RESERVES
18 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
19 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
20 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
21 Jeremiah SimbikenJeremiah Simbiken
22 JJ CollinsJJ Collins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 7
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
Michael MoloMichael Molo 10
Jack BirdJack Bird 11
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 14
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 15
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 17
 RESERVES
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 18
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 19
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 20
Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita 21
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 22

 2023-05-26T10:00:00Z 
$1.20  ▶︎
 
$4.50  ▶︎
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2023-05-26T10:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLEelsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
5 Sean RussellSean Russell
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
11 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
12 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
15 Brendan HandsBrendan Hands
16 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
17 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
 RESERVES
18 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
19 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
21 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
22 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 5
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Coen HessCoen Hess 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 12
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 14
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 16
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 17
 RESERVES
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 18
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 19
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 20
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 21
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 22

 2023-05-27T07:30:00Z 
$1.43  ▶︎
 
$2.85  ▶︎
McLean Park
NZW   
 2023-05-27T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLWarriorsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11 Jackson FordJackson Ford
12 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
15 Josh CurranJosh Curran
16 Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula
17 Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
18 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
20 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
21 Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
22 Kalani GoingKalani Going
23 Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 15
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
 RESERVES
Jock MaddenJock Madden 18
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy 19
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 20
Israel LeotaIsrael Leota 21
Benjamin Te KuraBenjamin Te Kura 22

 2023-05-27T09:35:00Z 
$1.90  ▶︎
 
$1.90  ▶︎
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-05-27T09:35:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLSouthsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Hame SeleHame Sele
11 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Liam KnightLiam Knight
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
15 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
16 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
17 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
 RESERVES
18 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
19 Tyrone MunroTyrone Munro
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 10
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 11
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 12
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Nick CotricNick Cotric 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
 RESERVES
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 18
Danny LeviDanny Levi 19
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 20
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 21
Peter HolaPeter Hola 22

 2023-05-28T06:05:00Z 
$1.38  ▶︎
 
$3.10  ▶︎
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2023-05-28T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLKnightsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
8 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Jack JohnsJack Johns
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 INTERCHANGE
14 Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 RESERVES
18 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
19 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
20 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
21 Adam CluneAdam Clune
22 Kurt MannKurt Mann
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 12
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 13
 INTERCHANGE
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 14
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Ben CondonBen Condon 17
 RESERVES
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle 18
Jake ArthurJake Arthur 19
Dean MattersonDean Matterson 20
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 21
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 22