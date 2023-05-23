2023-05-25T09:50:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2023-05-25T09:50:00Z
STI
|1
|Kodi Nikorima
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Brenko Lee
|5
|Tesi Niu
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Herman Ese'ese
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Ray Stone
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jarrod Wallace
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Mason Teague
|17
|Valynce Te Whare
|RESERVES
|18
|Poasa Faamausili
|19
|Kurt Donoghoe
|20
|Edrick Lee
|21
|Jeremiah Simbiken
|22
|JJ Collins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Francis Molo
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Michael Molo
|10
|Jack Bird
|11
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Moses Mbye
|14
|Toby Couchman
|15
|Jaiyden Hunt
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|RESERVES
|Billy Burns
|18
|Max Feagai
|19
|Zane Musgrove
|20
|Viliami Fifita
|21
|Paul Turner
|22
2023-05-26T10:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2023-05-26T10:00:00Z
NQL
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Bailey Simonsson
|5
|Sean Russell
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Wiremu Greig
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Joe Ofahengaue
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|Matt Doorey
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ofahiki Ogden
|15
|Brendan Hands
|16
|Luca Moretti
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Daejarn Asi
|19
|Haze Dunster
|20
|Ky Rodwell
|21
|Jack Murchie
|22
|Isaac Lumelume
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Robert Derby
|5
|Ben Hampton
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Coen Hess
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Jake Granville
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Gosiewski
|14
|K. Finefeuiaki
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|Griffin Neame
|17
|RESERVES
|Mitchell Dunn
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Sam McIntyre
|20
|Tom Duffy
|21
|Jason Taumalolo
|22
2023-05-27T07:30:00Z
McLean Park
NZW
2023-05-27T07:30:00Z
BRI
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Rocco Berry
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Luke Metcalf
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Bunty Afoa
|11
|Jackson Ford
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bayley Sironen
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Demitric Sifakula
|17
|Tom Ale
|RESERVES
|18
|Ronald Volkman
|20
|Taine Tuaupiki
|21
|Ali Leiataua
|22
|Kalani Going
|23
|Zyon Maiu'u
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tristan Sailor
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Deine Mariner
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Keenan Palasia
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Corey Jensen
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Kobe Hetherington
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Xavier Willison
|15
|Brendan Piakura
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Jock Madden
|18
|Tyson Smoothy
|19
|Delouise Hoeter
|20
|Israel Leota
|21
|Benjamin Te Kura
|22
2023-05-27T09:35:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2023-05-27T09:35:00Z
CBR
|1
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Hame Sele
|11
|Michael Chee-Kam
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Liam Knight
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jed Cartwright
|15
|Tallis Duncan
|16
|Shaquai Mitchell
|17
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|Richie Kennar
|19
|Tyrone Munro
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Albert Hopoate
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Pasami Saulo
|10
|C. Harawira-Naera
|11
|Corey Horsburgh
|12
|Joseph Tapine
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Nick Cotric
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|RESERVES
|Hohepa Puru
|18
|Danny Levi
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|H. Smith-Shields
|21
|Peter Hola
|22
2023-05-28T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2023-05-28T06:05:00Z
MAN
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jackson Hastings
|8
|Daniel Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Jack Johns
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Lachlan Miller
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Mat Croker
|RESERVES
|18
|Dylan Lucas
|19
|Enari Tuala
|20
|Brodie Jones
|21
|Adam Clune
|22
|Kurt Mann
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Cooper Johns
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Toafofoa Sipley
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Samuela Fainu
|12
|Sean Keppie
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|C. Tuipulotu
|14
|Karl Lawton
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Ben Condon
|17
|RESERVES
|Morgan Boyle
|18
|Jake Arthur
|19
|Dean Matterson
|20
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|21
|Morgan Harper
|22