Sydney Roosters prodigy Sam Walker is set to commit to the club for the foreseeable future.

The 18-year-old, who only made his NRL debut earlier this month, will sign a five-year deal with the club which will see him stay on until 2026, according to Fox League’s James Hooper.

SAM WALKER

Halfback Roosters ROUND 7 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 196

Kick Metres

Walker, the nephew of former Roosters man Chris Walker, started his junior career at North Ipswich Tigers before appearing for the Ipswich Jets in the Mal Meninga Cup.

From there he put pen-to-paper with the Roosters in mid-2019 on a two-year deal, making his full NRL debut against the Warriors in Round 4.

Since then, the 18-year-old has impressed massively for the Roosters, scoring two tries and having a large impact on the team, most notably against the Dragons on Sunday where he managed a try and five goals.

Walker will be looking to help Sydney to back-to-back wins this Saturday as the side travel to Newcastle to take on the Knights, with the Bondi-based side looking to keep in touch with the teams above them.