Extremely unlucky with injuries over the past three seasons, 21-year-old centre Billy Smith has signed on with the Sydney Roosters for another two years.

The Sydney Morning Herald has now reported that Smith has inked a new deal with the Roosters.

“I’ll be a Rooster, I’ve re-signed for the next couple of years,” Smith told the publication.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me, the club has given me so much the last two-and-a-half years, I owe them and the best way to pay them back is play good footy. I want to repay the club and guys like ‘Robbo’ [Trent Robinson] who have put a lot of faith in me.”

While the Roosters sit just outside the top four, coach Trent Robinson has decided to shake things up this week.

It was thought Smith would be dropped out of the side with the return of Origin star James Tedesco, allowing for Joseph Manu to slot back into the centres.

However, Robinson instead decided to show faith in his young gun, instead deciding to axe veteran Josh Morris for this weekend's clash with the Newcastle Knights.

Smith was outstanding last week, scoring a try and having heavy involvement in the contest as the tri-colours got the better of the Cowboys in a tight tussle.

BILLY SMITH

19 Roosters ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 145

All Run Metres 14

Tackles Made

Since the start of his career at the Roosters, Smith has had to overcome two knee reconstructions, one on each knee. If that wasn't bad enough, a dislocated shoulder at the beginning of 2020 saw the 21-year-old back under the knife.

Smith said he has been through some dark times.

“It definitely wasn’t easy, and there were some pretty dark, dark days ... But it makes the road to recovery so much sweeter,” Smith said.

“I’ve been back two weeks, but the plan is to play some consistent first grade now.

“After the injuries I’ve had, whenever you finish a game, there will always be stuff you’re pissed off about and things you know you could have done better, but to know you got through a game unscathed is a big plus.

“I’ve worked a lot on my mind stuff - I’ve worked hard on how to control my energy. You learn a bit about yourself when you’re down and out. But I’ve been lucky I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great people along the way.”

The Roosters play the Knights on the Gold Coast this evening.