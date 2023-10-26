The Sydney Roosters are reportedly on the verge of locking up Siua Wong on a new contract.

Wong, who is rated as one of the best young talents in the game, is off-contract at the end of 2024 and would be able to freely negotiate and sign with rival clubs from November 1 this year, with the deadline now just a matter of days away.

The breakout star, who represented Fiji at last year's Rugby League World Cup before breaking into the Roosters' NRL side this season, is believed to be on the verge of signing a new two-year deal with the Roosters, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

It's believed the new two-year deal will come with an enormous pay upgrade - in the vicinity of $425,000 per season, or $850,000 total across two years. Wong is currently on close to the NRL's minimum salary, with a small rise to around $180,000 in 2024.

Wong likely would have received more money on the open market, but is reportedly keen to repay the faith the Roosters have shown in him.

He became a significant part of Trent Robinson's side at the end of 2023 and played a starring role in a semi-final win over the Cronulla Sharks during this year's finals series.

Both NRL clubs and rugby union were set to target Wong from the start of the 2025 season, however, now won't get the chance.

Rugby Australia, who have desperately been chasing NRL talent ahead of hosting the British and Irish Lions in 2025, and the Rugby World Cup in 2027, have targetted multiple stars, but so far have only landed Wong's current teammate Joseph Suaalii.

It's believed they have also made plays for star Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues prop Payne Haas, Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Parramatta Eels centre Will Penisini, South Sydney Rabbitohs lock Cameron Murray and another of Wong's teammates in Angus Crichton, although he is still up for grabs.

Crichton has been cleared to move to rugby union if he can land a deal with an early release, although those talks are believed to have fallen through. The Roosters will not relase Crichton to another NRL club.