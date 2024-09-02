The Sydney Roosters are set to lose another outside back with Lewis Murphy to follow Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii out of the club at the end of the season.

Signing with the Sydney Roosters from the Wakefield Trinity, the 22-year-old Murphy was hoping to break into the first-grade team but has instead spent his time in the NSW Cup and Ron Massey Cup for the Glebe Dirty Reds and spent several weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Still young, the winger has yet to reach his potential, but due to the Roosters' depth in the backline, he has continually been overlooked in favour of other choices.

Uncontracted beyond this season, Murphy is set to return home after not playing a single NRL match this season.

Here, he will link up with St Helens RLFC in the Super League after the club identified him as a key target for their future, per Rugby League Live.

It is understood that the deal has been agreed upon between the two parties, and he will join them in the 2025 season.

His departure will make him the sixth player to exit the Bondi-based team at the end of the season.

The others are Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Sitili Tupouniua, Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - the latter two will also move to the Super League competition.

Noted for his speed and agility, he scored 19 tries in 22 games in his debut season for the Wakefield Trinity but unfortunately sustained an ACL injury the following season.

Playing in the lower leagues for the Roosters, he scored one try, managed 23 tackle busts and five line-breaks and has been averaging 96 running metres in his seven NSW Cup matches.

Murphy's arrival will see him team up with former NRL duo Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye, while Kyle Feldt (Cowboys) and Tristan Sailor (Broncos) will also move there for next season.

Coached by Paul Wellens, St Helens RLFC sits in fourth position on the ladder at the moment, behind Hull Kingston Rovers, Wigan Warriors and the Warrington Wolves.

Potential 2025 St Helens RLFC Team

1. Tristan Sailor

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Waqa Blake / Konrad Hurrell

4. Mark Percival

5. Lewis Murphy

6. Jack Welsby

7. Jonny Lomax

8. Alex Walmsley

9. Daryl Clark

10. Matty Lees

11. Sione Mata'utia

12. Joe Batchelor

13. Morgan Knowles

Interchange

14. Moses Mbye

15. Matt Whitley

16. James Bell

17. Curtis Sironen